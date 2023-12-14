THEY WERE GOING AFTER TRUMP, WHEN ALL ALONG THE RUSSIAN COLLUSION WAS COMING FROM INSIDE THE FBI: Tough Sentence Punctuates Downfall of Former FBI Counterintelligence Chief: Judge sentences Charles McGonigal to more than four years in prison for accepting secret payments from sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Charles McGonigal spent more than two decades as an FBI agent working on some of the country’s most important national-security and terrorism cases, including the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and ended up as the bureau’s chief spy hunter in New York.

He has since taken a humiliating fall, pleading guilty earlier this year to felonies in two separate cases, including violating U.S. sanctions by accepting secret payments from a Russian oligarch, a crime for which he was sentenced on Thursday to more than four years in prison. . . .

The sentencing underscored the precipitous fall from grace for the former counterintelligence chief, who once had access to sensitive information and oversaw investigations into spies and U.S. citizens suspected of working on behalf of foreign governments. In the fallout, McGonigal has lost lucrative private-sector gigs and the respect of many former agents.

He told the judge at the sentencing that he regretted his actions and that he had betrayed his family, friends and former colleagues.

“As a former FBI special agent, it causes me extreme mental, emotional and physical pain,” he said.