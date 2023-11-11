FLASHBACK:

Follow the science: Testosterone to help normal straight men who are deficient in the natural substance lead better lives is heavily regulated and treated with suspicion. Testosterone to help “trans men” lead the lives they choose should be dispensed like candy. For that matter, why shouldn’t bodybuilders with “body dysmorphia” be prescribed true anabolics? They’re just trying to bring their actual body in line with their preferred look, same as the trans folk. UPDATE: From the comments: “Masculinity is toxic except when women want to look like men.”

Plus:

Alex Blumberg:[LAUGHTER] I’ll say. Wow. Testosterone didn’t just turn you into a man. It turned you into Rush Limbaugh. Griffin Hansbury: I know. That I was not expecting. That I was not expecting. . . . Alex Blumberg: Or something. Are there other ways– other than the visual and other than the libidinal, are there other ways that you feel like testosterone has altered the way you feel or perceive? Griffin Hansbury: Something that happened after I started taking testosterone, I became interested in science. I was never interested in science before. Alex Blumberg: No way. Come on. Are you serious? Griffin Hansbury: I’m serious. I’m serious. Alex Blumberg: You’re just setting us back a hundred years, sir.

And:

Meanwhile, also from This American Life, the most NPR line ever: “I have rage. Unfortunately, it’s impotent rage.” Also, the highest testosterone level among the NPR males is 274, which I believe is treatably low. . . . . Plus: “If I can’t be the most manly in public radio, where the hell can I be the most manly?”

Good question.