ITS SORRY LEFT-WING POLITICAL CLASS, OF COURSE. Who is driving Germany’s far-right poll surge?

I mean there’s only so much poverty, deprivation, and deindustrialization you can sell to voters. Even Henry Morgenthau never intended to let Germans vote on his plan. And, of course, there’s the disastrous migration policy:

AfD supporters see Germany’s migration policy as a catastrophe. Until “Politik” (policy … mainstream policy AT) “gets a grip on this problem” and until it stops creating the impression “with citizens” that it treats anyone who is concerned about migration with condescension and moral superiority, the appeals of the AfD will continue to fall on fertile soil.

Mutti Merkel is gone, but the damage remains.