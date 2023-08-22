HENRY MORGENTHAU’S REVENGE: De-Industrializing Germany.

So it’s goodbye, manufacturing. No more German automobiles, among other products. Of course, the issue isn’t whether the government should subsidize energy prices on behalf of the manufacturing sector. The issue is whether the government should continue to intentionally and catastrophically drive energy prices higher.

But Ms. Schnitzer says we should resist pessimism about her country:

However, she rejected the idea that Germany is again the sick man of Europe.

She says Germany needs to “embrace change.” Unfortunately, the change she proposes is de-industrialization and a resultant sharp decline in Germans’ standard of living. I’m not sure that is a good idea. The world still remembers what happened the last time Germany suffered an economic collapse.