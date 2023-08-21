STANDING UP AGAINST RACISM AND BIGOTRY: Kansas State U Racially-Discriminatory “Multicultural” Scholarship Challenged By Equal Protection Project.
Related: Which Groups Have Received Racial Preferences in Higher Education Over the Years?
STANDING UP AGAINST RACISM AND BIGOTRY: Kansas State U Racially-Discriminatory “Multicultural” Scholarship Challenged By Equal Protection Project.
Related: Which Groups Have Received Racial Preferences in Higher Education Over the Years?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.