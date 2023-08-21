DAVID BERNSTEIN: Which Groups Have Received Racial Preferences in Higher Education Over the Years?

Looking at the underlying facts in major cases in the Supreme Court and circuit court cases, we see that Black Americans have always been eligible [for preferences], the Mexican American classification expanded into all Hispanics, Asian Americans and subgroups thereof were initially eligible but later were considered “over-represented” and therefore at best ineligible for preferences, if not subject to higher standards than white applicants.