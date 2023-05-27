COOL, I GUESS THEY CAN SECRETLY BAPTIZE STUDENTS WITHOUT TELLING THEIR PARENTS: Baptist college trains pastors for second vocation as teacher.
I mean, that’s how it works now, right?
