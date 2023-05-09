IT’S ALL ABOUT THE NARRATIVE, OF COURSE: The Data and the Silence. “A media pretty incurious as to the motives and manifesto of the Nashville shooter have rushed past the Atlanta shooter, who did not use an AR-15 and was black, so that the media can focus on the Hispanic shooter in Texas who loved Nazis. We’re back to white supremacy as the angle with an AR-15.”

As I mentioned earlier, there’s apparently a lot of unhappiness among Tennessee Republicans that Gov. Bill Lee hasn’t forced the release of the Nashville shooter’s manifesto.