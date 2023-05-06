IF THEY DON’T WANT PEOPLE TO SEE IT, IT’S BECAUSE IT’S POLITICALLY DAMAGING FOR THEM: Why are they hiding the manifesto? “Remember the Covenant school shooting in Nashville? You are not supposed to. It is supposed to fade quietly into the background because, well, the facts are inconvenient to the Narrative™. Immediately after the horrific events we learned that there was a “manifesto” left behind by the shooter making it abundantly clear why she committed the act. In her last message to a friend, she also indicated that she left behind writings about why she committed evil acts. So far that manifesto has been withheld from public scrutiny. The powers that be don’t want you to see it.”