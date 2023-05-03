A CAMPAIGN OF DELIBERATE INTIMIDATION: Democrats are threatening to remove security funding for Supreme Court.

MORE:

Now Democrats threaten to cut off security funding for Supreme Court – unless the Justices do what Dems want. This is AFTER an assassin tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Talk about threatening the rule of law pic.twitter.com/5HmtxV23FW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 2, 2023

Flashback: What’s going on.

WaPo Columnist Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Attacks On The Judiciary: “A sustained campaign of condemnation isn’t going to push these judges to write liberal opinions, but it could chasten them toward more moderate ones.”

Perhaps with the occasional assassination attempt, just to add spice.

As Richard Fernandez has said: “It is impossible to understand the politics of the Left without grasping that it is all about deniable intimidation.”

They’re not even trying to make it deniable anymore.