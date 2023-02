CAMPAIGN OF INTIMIDATION: WaPo Columnist Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Attacks On The Judiciary: “A sustained campaign of condemnation isn’t going to push these judges to write liberal opinions, but it could chasten them toward more moderate ones.”

Perhaps with the occasional assassination attempt, just to add spice.

As Richard Fernandez has said: “It is impossible to understand the politics of the Left without grasping that it is all about deniable intimidation.”