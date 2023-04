SCIENCE, UNSETTLED: Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer’s.

Flashback: Trouble falling asleep linked to increased risk of dementia. “This is why I question claims of a causal relationship between Benadryl and various sleep/tranquilizer meds and dementia. I suspect that they’re more of a marker for the underlying anxiety/insomnia, as people take those meds to calm themselves.”