ANXIETY: Trouble Falling Asleep Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia. This is why I question claims of a causal relationship between Benadryl and various sleep/tranquilizer meds and dementia. I suspect that they’re more of a marker for the underlying anxiety/insomnia, as people take those meds to calm themselves.
