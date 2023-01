FOR WHATEVER REASON, HE SEEMS RELUCTANT TO STEP ONTO THE NATIONAL STAGE: Mitch Daniels opts against a run for the Senate. “It’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.”

Hypothesis: The reason the Club For Growth went after him was that they knew this would happen, but now they’ll claim they had something to do with it.