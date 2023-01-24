January 24, 2023

CAN SOMEBODY EXPLAIN WHAT THE CLUB FOR GROWTH THINKS IT’S DOING HERE? Conservative group hopes to derail Daniels’ US Senate bid. Daniels has actually been pretty radical in his education reforms while he was president of Purdue, and I’d love to see someone in the Senate who’d push that sort of an agenda. He seems like he’d win easily if he ran, and as far as I know he’s never been dismissive or condescending about the GOP base. In fact, he kind of seems like a Club For Growth candiate to me, and I don’t see anyone else on the list who looks obviously superior, though I confess that I’m not an expert on Indiana politics.