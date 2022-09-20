September 20, 2022

WEIRD, AL FRANKEN WAS JUST TELLING ME I SHOULD SUPPORT THIS GUY: Report: Iowa Dem’s Former Campaign Manager Accuses Him of Sexual Assault.

An Iowa Democratic Senate candidate’s former campaign manager accused her boss of sexual assault, according to police files recently obtained by the Iowa Field Report.

Mike Franken in March apparently grabbed and forcibly kissed Kim Strope-Boggus without her consent, a police incident report in April shows. The assailant’s name is blacked out in the report, but the name of another Franken campaign manager and the candidate’s past electoral history are mentioned. Strope-Boggus said the candidate has had “1950s interactions” with “several other women.”