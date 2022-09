SO MY FACEBOOK FEED IS SUDDENLY OVERRUN WITH ADS FOR DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Fetterman, Charlie Crist, even Al Franken (?). Either their targeting algorithm is horribly broken, or the Democrats are desperate.

Okay, technically Disgraced #MeToo Groper Al Franken is shilling for Admiral Mike Franken, who is running against Chuck Grassley because, well, I guess retirement is boring and he’s used to working for the government. But still.