WELCOME TO THE ERA OF ANTISOCIAL MEDIA. I noticed this: “I am reminded of the decline of blogging, from its golden age (roughly 2001 to 2012) to now. There are still many good blogs, but they don’t have the broad cultural relevance that Andrew Sullivan, Daily Kos or Instapundit had in their heyday.”

It’s largely true, and that’s okay. Like Galadriel, I am better off without the ring of power. Though we did keep the orb. As one does.