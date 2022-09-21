September 21, 2022

WAS JESUS THE FIRST CONSERVATIVE? That is not entirely a rhetorical question since, whether you are a Burkean traditionalist, a Reaganite fusionist, a Paleo-Con, a Trump Ultra MAGA or an agnostic libertarian, a case can be made that, historically speaking, the essential underlying concept for limited government and individual liberty begins with “rendering unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s.”

Even so, in my view, and I suspect that of anybody else who is passably familiar with Scripture, Jesus is infinitely more important than such temporal concerns even while providing the ultimate ordering context for all of them. I am regularly asked these days why I believe that, and the fact is, there are two rather basic reasons (not the only, but the most important). I explain them on HillFaith today.