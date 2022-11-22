November 22, 2022

WARNOCK GOT A $16 MILLION EARMARK FOR BUDDY: As if more proof was needed that earmarks provide Members of Congress a handy tool for shoveling federal tax dollars to family members, friends, contributors and business associates, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman nails the Reverend Sen. Ralph Warnock (D-Ga.).

“The funding was intended to construct a trail connecting a residential and commercial complex known as ‘Pittsburgh Yards’ with other portions of Atlanta’s BeltLine. The developer of Pittsburgh Yards is Columbia Ventures, part of the Columbia group of companies that co-owns and operates a low-income housing complex with Warnock’s church,” Goodman reports.

Warnock was assisted in securing the earmark by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). Warnock and Ossoff were elected in controversial run-offs in 2020. Warnock now faces another run-off, this time against Republican challenger and former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. Walker has made an issue of multiple evictions from the low-income housing facility.

“Columbia Residential, which manages the apartments, has filed eviction proceedings since the start of the pandemic against over a dozen residents, including one tenant who owed just $28.55 in late rent, the Free Beacon first reported.

“The apartment building has also been hit with multiple city code violations over rodent and bug infestations, overflowing trash rooms, and mold issues, according to records obtained by the Free Beacon.”