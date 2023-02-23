February 23, 2023

VEGAN, MUSLIM,QUEER: If that sounds like an extremely unlikely combination, it is, but “Raquel Evita Saraswati,” AKA Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, used such a fake persona to get next to a bunch of prominent Democrats, including members of “The Squad” and former President Barack Obama, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr.

Seidel passed herself off among the prominent as an activist on behalf of the world’s oppressed minorities, but, Kerr reports, her Mom described her as “white as the driven snow.” One wonders if black and blue might be added to Seidel’s color wheel after some of the folks she deceived get through with her.