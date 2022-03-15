«

March 15, 2022

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: Believe it or not, that familiar maxim applies to the Post Office and the birth of Jesus. It has to do with the appearance of the planet’s first global mail system. J. Warner Wallace explains it on HillFaith.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 11:05 am
