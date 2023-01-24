January 24, 2023

THERE’S A BUSH-CHINA PROBLEM, TOO: Another Washington Free Beacon sleuth, Chuck Ross, reports federal money is going to the George H.W. Bush China Foundation, which has close ties with the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Ross explains:

“According to federal spending records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, the State Department in September gave $180,076 to the George H.W. Bush China Foundation, which has partnered with the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation, an organization that promotes the interests of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party. The China-U.S. Exchange Foundation donated $5 million to the Bush China Foundation, a significant portion of its annual revenue, in 2019, Axios reported.

“The Bush China Foundation’s ties to the China-United States Exchange Foundation make it an odd choice for the government grants, which are meant to advance ‘U.S. foreign policy goals.’ The China-United States Exchange Foundation is a top organization in the Chinese government’s United Front system, which the Chinese Communist Party uses to influence foreigners in favor of Beijing’s policies.”