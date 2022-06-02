June 2, 2022

THE TRUTH ABOUT PRIDE MONTH: His Fraudulency proclaimed June as Pride Month because America is, according to him and those who think as Joe Biden does, a racist, bigoted, homophobic land marked by “relentless attacks” on LGBQT people.

There are relentless attacks in America but not against those Biden lauds. In my latest column over at PJMedia, I provide three specific examples, which is three more than the President put forth in his defamatory proclamation about the vast majority of Americans.