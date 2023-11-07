THE TRILLION DOLLAR UNDERDOGS: “It’s become popular to claim that ‘free speech is the tool of the powerful’ because higher ed institutions don’t like to admit that they possess unparalleled wealth and influence. Simply, higher ed would much rather think of itself as ‘speaking truth to power’ than ‘rationalizing its influence from a position of power.’”
