January 5, 2023

THE HOUSE GOP, THE DEBT CEILING AND BIDEN: Daniel Oliver was Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission during the Reagan years and has been a thoughtful and wise editor and columnist in the years since. His current piece in American Greatness is entitled “Courage Time in the House of Representatives.”

Oliver points to the Twitter Files revelations as making clear the 2020 election was manipulated (not the same thing as “stolen,” though not unrelated) by agents of the government on behalf of a corrupt president and his family and associates. That is the essence of an illegitimate presidency.

But what to do about it now? Impeachment, Oliver notes, is not going to happen, but the Founders did not leave us without recourse in such a profoundly serious situation:

“There is another possible solution. It would require bravery — almost always in short supply. But maybe not this time. This is a time for reckoning. This is a time for choosing. Another time for choosing.

“Here’s how the problem could be solved:

“Because the U.S. government doesn’t live within its means (it spends far more than it collects in taxes), it has to borrow money. Congress has to authorize how much money the government can borrow. The maximum amount the government can borrow, legislated by Congress, is called the ‘debt ceiling.’

“At some point this year, the government will reach that maximum amount. Failure to raise that amount would lead (at least in theory) to the government defaulting on its obligations.

“What would happen then? No one knows. It could create chaos in the United States and the global economy. Nevertheless, that situation presents an opportunity to the Republicans to rectify the theft of the presidential election in 2020.

“After the new Congress convenes this week, the Republicans should ….” Click here for the rest of the story. Be assured it will be worth your while.