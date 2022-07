SWEETHEART DEALS AT BEN & JERRY’S FOUNDATION: Alana Goodman went digging into the financial records and discovered a substantial cash flow from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation into Social Ventures, Inc.

The latter is the creation of Jeff Furman, who served as the foundation’s president and before that as it’s treasurer while the cash was flowing. Can you spell C-O-N-F-L-I-C-T-O-F-I-N-T-E-R-E-S-T?