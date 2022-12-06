December 6, 2022

STATE DEPT HIDING INFO ON ATHEISM GRANTS: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chairman of the House Republican Study Committee (RSC), and several of his House GOP colleagues held a recent conference call with Biden State Department officials to discuss U.S. tax dollars being awarded to protect atheism overseas.

But, as is happening with increasing frequency with all GOP congressional requests since the November 8 election, none of the information sought was provided. Meanwhile, Biden and his cronies on the Hill are pushing for passage of one of the most destructive bills in recent memory regarding freedom of religious expression and practice here at home. Check out my latest PJ Media column.