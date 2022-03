PURIM IS FOR POLITICAL JUNKIES: Purim is the Jewish holiday prompted by the Old Testament Book of Esther. This may come as a shock to some but God isn’t mentioned in Esther. Something else about Esther – it’s full of palace intrigue, life-and-death decisions, and unexpected reversals. Jeff Dunetz of The Lid has a primer for we Gentiles and secular Jews that should be helpful come Wednesday.