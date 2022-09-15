September 15, 2022
NOTE HE’S NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ANYTHING: Mike Lindell, My Pillow Guy, Stopped By FBI, Phone Taken.
This is a clear 4th amendment violation. He should fire his lawyer and buy a copy of the pocket constitution.
NOTE HE’S NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ANYTHING: Mike Lindell, My Pillow Guy, Stopped By FBI, Phone Taken.
This is a clear 4th amendment violation. He should fire his lawyer and buy a copy of the pocket constitution.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.