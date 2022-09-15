«
»

September 15, 2022

NOTE HE’S NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ANYTHING:  Mike Lindell, My Pillow Guy, Stopped By FBI, Phone Taken.

This is a clear 4th amendment violation. He should fire his lawyer and buy a copy of the pocket constitution.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.