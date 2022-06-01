«

June 1, 2022

NO BIG DEAL IN DC THAT POLITICIANS LIE: John Solomon of Just the News on the moral of the Sussman verdict – As the jury forewoman put it: “There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI.”

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:09 am
