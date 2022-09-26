September 26, 2022

MORE EVIDENCE INMATES ARE RUNNING THE FBI ASYLUM: Just the News’ John Solomon reports that an FBI Agent has told the federal whistleblower office in Washington, D.C. that the bureau’s leadership is falsifying evidence against J6 defendants, inflating Domestic Extremist Violence (DEV) data and grossly misusing SWAT teams to make misdemeanor arrests.

“Special Agent Stephen M. Friend, who works for the FBI in Florida and serves as a SWAT team member, told the main federal whistleblower office in Washington he had an ‘exemplary’ work record since he joined the bureau in 2014 and even won awards but was suspended in recent days after he began raising concerns about the FBI’s and DOJ’s conduct in the Jan. 6 investigation

“‘I believed the investigations were inconsistent with FBI procedure and resulted in the violation of citizens’ Sixth and Eighth Amendment rights,’ Friend wrote. ‘I added that many of my colleagues expressed similar concerns to me but had not vocalized their objections to FBI Executive Management,” Solomon quotes Friend.

One wonders if a new FBI Director might not be among the growing list of whistleblowers from within the bureau who are coming forward to Republicans Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.