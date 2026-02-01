MELANIA MOVIE HUMILIATES CRITICS AND MEDIA NAYSAYERS WITH HISTORIC BOX OFFICE:

The legacy media must be devastated. Melania just had a huge box-office opening for a documentary, despite all the efforts to destroy the film before its release. Deadline reports that Melania will finish the weekend in third place, with an $8 million opening. Coming in at third is Amazon MGM Studios’ Brett Ratner-directed documentary Melania, which is eyeing $2.85M today (no previews) for an $8M opening in third place — that result would mark the best start for a docu in the last decade (beating Angel Studios’ 2023 doc After Death, which opened to $5M and finaled at $11.5M stateside). I’m hearing sales are gaining, with Florida and Texas quite large, for the First Lady’s big-screen debut. According to Deadline, “EntTelligence showed Melania presales overindexing in rural areas with populations under 500,000.” The outlet noted that while “license fees plus marketing on this pic equals $75M.” “Are MAGA groups driving sales? Maybe, but that will be sussed out as the weekend goes on. Know this: This isn’t an Angel Studios release fueled by some semblance of fan sales or an Amazon Prime super-ticket.” The film’s success isn’t just a win for Melania Trump. It’s a crushing blow to the mainstream media, which subjected the film to a relentless propaganda campaign aimed at undermining it.

Sometimes without even bother to see the movie they’re ostensibly “reviewing:” Film Critic Torches Melania, Admits He Didn’t See It.

The Grauniad’s film critic, not surprisingly, went full-on Godwin and wrote one of the zaniest comparisons for his review: Melania review – Trump film is a gilded trash remake of The Zone of Interest.

It’s dispiriting, it’s deadly and it’s spectacularly unrevealing. Ratner’s film plays like a gilded trash remake of Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest in which a button-eyed Cinderella points at gold baubles and designer dresses, cunningly distracting us while her husband and his cronies prepare to dismantle the Constitution and asset-strip the federal government. “White and gold – that’s so you,” purrs one of her lickspittles as she busies herself with the colour-scheme for the ball and the incoming first lady allows that yes indeed, this is true.

Zone of Interest was of course an avant-garde 2023 film about the commandant of Auschwitz and the bourgeois life he and his family live as unspeakable horrors occur just beyond his home’s backyard. What exactly does the Grauniad think Trump has done that compares to that? Similarly, as Jonah Goldberg wrote in 2001, “Aside from the murder and genocide, what exactly don’t you like about National Socialism?” As Jonah has written, “I’ve never met a real social-welfare state leftist who could answer [that] question without having to think real hard.”

And on occasion, the Grauniad hasn’t seemed to mind murder and genocide all that much. Also, unlike that leftist British publication and the makers of the Zone of the Interest, curiously enough, the man they see as Hitler seems rather fond of Israel.

If you can't understand why comparing Melania to The Zone of Interest doesn't expose you as stupid at best, delusional at worst, there is no saving or bringing you back to sanity or a reasonable conversation. You either understand history or you don't. — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) January 31, 2026

