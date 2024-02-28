SONNY BUNCH: The Zone of Interest Review.

This is going to sound perverse, but the film’s very conceit almost treats Holocaust knowledge like comic book movies treat in-universe lore: as something in the background for knowledgeable audiences to pick up on. “Ah yes, here’s the manufacturer Siemens working with Höss, can you believe they’re still a going concern?” “Do you hear that piece of music the camp worker is playing? ‘Sunbeams’? It’s a piece that was actually written in and rescued from Auschwitz, did you know that?” “Oh, did you hear that woman say she found a diamond in a bottle of toothpaste? Yes, there were many efforts to save family wealth; none of them worked.”

I FIND THE ZONE OF INTEREST somewhat flummoxing. Glazer has undoubtedly made a masterpiece of not-showing. For those who are familiar with the horror of the Holocaust, it will be a deeply unsettling work, less about the banality of evil than the willing acceptance of it; there are few moments from recent cinema more chilling than when Hedwig, having suffered a humiliation, tells a housekeeper that her husband could spread her ashes over the fields. In that taunt, she reveals not just her complicity but her active desire to hurt her enemies. The cruelty is the point, and all that.

And yet, I can’t help but wonder what the one-in-five young Americans who think the Holocaust was exaggerated will make of the very act of not-showing. I can’t help but wonder what the teachers who have noted a rise in antisemitic humor and students ironically praising Hitler as based will respond to it. Or how such a film will be received in a period of soaring antisemitism. Assuming knowledge that either isn’t there or has been warped by the vicissitudes of the online swamp alters the cinematic calculus in ways that I am not entirely sure how to grapple with.