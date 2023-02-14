February 14, 2023

MEDIA FREAKS, WE ALL FREAK: Michael Snyder at The Lid thinks the main reason the country is freaking out over the four recent shoot-downs in U.S. airspace — the Chinese spy balloon and three UFOs — is due mainly to the fact the Mainstream Media is doing so.

“But the truth is that hordes of highly sophisticated unidentified aircraft have been flying over U.S. territory for years,” writes Synder. “Let me give you some examples. In December 2019, large groups of “unidentified drones” were repeatedly spotted flying over northeastern Colorado and western Nebraska …”

There are more. You want to read this one.