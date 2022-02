IS THERE MEANING TO LIFE? Hey, it’s Sunday, you’ve had your first cup of coffee, we’re trapped in that dull moment between the end of the football season and the beginning of baseball and Indy/F1 racing, it’s the Same-Old/Same-Old on the Sunday talk shows, and you aren’t going out till later in the day anyway.

So take a few minutes with HillFaith to sit back, listen, and just think about the basics. Or should I say the essentials?