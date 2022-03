IF YOU CAN READ THIS, THANK JESUS: That could easily be the message this morning on HillFaith from former NBC “Dateline” cold-case murder expert J. Warner Wallace. We’re not simply talking McGuffey’s Reader here, either.

It took centuries, and not without a lot of stumbling and bumbling along the way, but the fact education moved from an elitist privilege to our present expectation of common availability resulted from five characteristics of the faith movement He founded.