June 11, 2022

I DON’T CARE IF HE SAID IT: Cheney Claims Trump Said Pence May Deserve To Hang.

I’ve said worse things about my cats, and my cats never empowered Fauci to destroy our economy and put us under house arrest. Saying things is just blowing off steam. If I planned to give half-way helicopter rides to everyone I’ve said need it, I’d have bought a fleet of helicopters by now.

But Liz Cheney is a deluded idiot, and this entire show trial is a Maoist dream, so the chances Trump even said it are less than zero.

Pics or it didn’t happen.