“If the only problem with higher education today were how expensive it is, it would be enough to warrant reforms. If the only problem were that higher education is saddling millions of Americans with debt while swelling its administrative ranks, that, too, should be cause for change. Or if the only problem were that higher education is neglecting to instill critical thinking skills, that alone would be a huge issue. But all of these things are true. Higher education is begging to be fixed. Given that higher education is the wellspring of the Perfect Rhetorical Fortress, an engine for conformity, and ground zero for Cancel Culture, the case for reform could not be stronger. And small changes around the edges aren’t going to cut it. We need big changes—and even brand-new institutions.”



