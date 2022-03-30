March 30, 2022

HERE COMES THE NEW BIDEN DEFENSE: Don’t get too excited about that Washington Post analysis that “confirms key details and offers new documentation” from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Two points are set by two stories published by the Post:

First, it’s not the Big Guy’s fault:

“The Post did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC, which took place after he had left the vice presidency and before he announced his intentions to run for the White House in 2020.

“But the new documents — which include a signed copy of a $1 million legal retainer, emails related to the wire transfers, and $3.8 million in consulting fees that are confirmed in new bank records and agreements signed by Hunter Biden — illustrate the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service.”

If you are a relative of the Big Guy, you might want to lawyer up because you may be about to find yourself under a bus.

Second, the contents of the laptop are only partially verifiable , according to forensic experts. Conclusion? We still don’t know that some or all of those thousands of unverifiable emails aren’t Russia/Russia/Russia plants. Maybe Hunter’s laptop was a bombshell, maybe not, and if you still insist that it was, that proves you’re just a partisan hack.

“The verifiable emails are a small fraction of 217 gigabytes of data provided to The Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey … The vast majority of the data — and most of the nearly 129,000 emails it contained — could not be verified by either of the two security experts who reviewed the data for The Post.”