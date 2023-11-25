GEORGE WILL CHEERING THE END OF 2023, TALKS DEPRESSING FIRE CASES (BUT ALSO A NICE SHOUT OF FOR MY BOOK): “An indispensable 2023 book, ‘The Canceling of the American Mind’ by Greg Lukianoff & Rikki Schlott, reports that Yale has ‘1 administrator for every 4 students. That’s the same ratio the government recommends for child care of infants under 12 months.’”