March 24, 2022

FORMER NYTIMES SCIENCE WRITER EXPOSES THE CON: Nicholas Wade strikes again, this time exposing for the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal the reasons why so many science “reporters” are so credulous about the people they cover. Essentially, the explanation is that they view scientists as demi-gods:

“Why are science writers so little able to report objectively on the origin of the virus? Innocent of most journalists’ skepticism about human motives, science writers regard scientists, their authoritative sources, as too Olympian ever to be moved by trivial matters of self-interest.

“Their daily job is to relay claims of impressive new discoveries, such as advances toward curing cancer or making paralyzed rats walk. Most of these claims come to nothing—research is not an efficient process—but science writers and scientists alike benefit from creating a stream of pleasant illusions. The journalists get their stories, while media coverage helps researchers attract government grants.”