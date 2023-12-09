FIRE STATEMENT: Penn resignations can be exactly what the university needs to restore free expression It could also be a disaster, of course, but we’ll work our butts off to prevent that from happening. I have some reason to believe the reformers want serious and fundamental change (in a good way).
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.