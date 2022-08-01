August 1, 2022

EPOCH EDITORIAL BOARD THANKS SUPPORTERS: There was indeed quite an uproar when Twitter last week, without notice or credible explanation, decided to block all links to stories in The Epoch Times. The result was Twitter backed off after only two days.

The editors this morning are thanking everybody, including three U.S. senators, who spoke out against Twitter’s censorship. Thanks to Epoch’s supporters, independent journalism continues for another day to find and report the truth, whatever it proves to be.