November 10, 2022

DO NOT MISS DON SURBER ON TRUMP: Glenn linked it earlier this morning, but I want to second Don’s point about Trump’s transformation from much-needed provocateur of 2016 to toxic narcissism in 2022.

The last straw in this corner is Trump threatening to “tell you things about [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife …”

I second also Glenn’s assessment that Trump is owed much, but time has moved on. The tragedy is that Trump cannot see himself as others, including many who have supported him with passion, now see him, and make the necessary adjustments.