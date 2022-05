CAN SOROS TURN ARKANSAS INTO LOS ANGELES? Apparently, Andrew Kerr reports, he’s decided to try, pouring nearly half a million dollars into a PAC — Arkansas Justice and Public Safety PAC — he alone funds and the campaign of Alicia Walton to become Prosecuting Attorney for Pulaski and Perry counties. The former includes Little Rock, which makes it Arkansas’ most populous, while the latter is a growing adjoining suburban/exurban area.