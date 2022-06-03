June 3, 2022

CAN FAITH BE BASED ON CONVICTION: I say yes, if there is experience, evidence and logic as its foundation. You may think differently and that’s fine. Tell me why you agree or disagree (without the snark, please).

For those who may be interested, these thoughts are in great part a result of my increasing interest in Thomas Reid, the 18th Century Scots “Common Sense” philosopher, an important critic of Locke and an essential antidote to Hume. And what a shame it is that in our age these three are not required reading on campus.