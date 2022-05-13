May 13, 2022

BUT IT’S FOR THE CHILDREN: They make your kids wear masks and stare at a computer screen instead of a real, live human being. They steal your kids’ innocence by exposing them sexual extremism. They deprive them of actual education they must have to succeed in life. And they make baby formula all but impossible to find.

But, as Issues & Insights points out this morning:

“From lockdowns to abortion advocacy to woke public schools, leftist policies have had a disastrous impact on America’s children. Sadly, in this ‘War on Children,’ kids are the far-left’s targets.”

But never forget, it’s all for the kids.