April 5, 2022

BOMBSHELL? Just the News says Durham investigation has turned up a text message that makes clear Michael Sussman wasn’t leveling with the FBI about his clients when he shared the Steele dossier with the agency.

“The existence of the text message between Sussmann and then-FBI General Counsel James Baker was revealed in a court filing late Monday night by Durham’s team. Prosecutors said they intend to show Sussmann gave a false story to the FBI but then told the truth about working on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he later testified to Congress,” JTN’s John Solomon reports.