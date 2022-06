BLAME WEED FOR MORE MASS MURDERERS: Ron Kessler makes a persuasive case for the proposition that the growing wave of states legalizing marijuana use is having two effects: First, the weed becoming available today is far stronger than what was common only a few years ago, and as a result, second, stronger weed contributes to increased mental illness and thus it’s no surprise to learn that many of the recent mass shooters were frequent smokers.